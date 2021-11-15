KWU Music to Host Honor Band Festival

The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will host the 22nd annual KWU High School Honor Band Festival Saturday, Nov. 20 on the KWU campus.

The Honor Band will feature more than 30 high school musicians representing six area high schools. It will be conducted by Dr. James McAllister, department chair and Director of Bands, along with Chris Miertschin, Director of Athletic Bands and Assistant Band Director.

“The Honor Band is an opportunity for area high school musicians to come together for a great day of music making and work with our outstanding faculty,” said McAllister. “It’s a great KWU tradition, and one that I’m proud to see continue.”

The Honor Band festival will culminate with a performance at 3 p.m. in Sams Chapel. The concert will be free and open to the public.