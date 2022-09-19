KWU Music to Host KMEA Music Learning Day

The Department of Music at Kansas Wesleyan University announced this week that it will be hosting the Kansas Music Educators Association’s (KMEA) Music Learning Day on Friday, Sept. 23.

This event is an opportunity for high school music educators to bring their students to campus to learn the KMEA choral audition music with KWU’s director of choirs, Dr. Anne Gassmann.

The event is free, and lunch will be provided for students and directors.

Music educators who are interested in attending Music Learning Day should contact Dr. Gassmann ([email protected]) as soon as possible to arrange space for their students.