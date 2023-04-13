KWU Music to Host Pair of Concerts During Yotefest

Yotefest returns this month with a pair of concerts, both at 7 p.m. in Sams Chapel on the Kansas Wesleyan campus. Both events are free and open to the public, with streaming scheduled to occur on the KWU Student Media YouTube page.

Tegan Miller and Assaf Gleizner will give the first performance April 17. Miller is a multigenre soprano who has sung all over the world, from Carnegie Hall to the Vatican. As a musical theatre performer, she has toured the country and performed in several off-Broadway, regional and workshop productions. Miller recently created her own swing band, Tegan and the Turnarounds.

Miller’s husband, Gleizner, will accompany her on piano. As a composer, he has worked as a musical director, orchestrator and arranger in New York City, on Broadway and off-Broadway, and around the world.

The second concert, April 19, will feature 9 Horses, an improvising chamber trio of mandolins, violin and bass.

Featuring original compositions and the genre-hopping virtuosity of Joseph Brent, Sara Caswell and Andrew Ryan, the trio at the core of 9 Horses represents their vision of a musical future with no barrier between folk art and fine art.

The trio will present a workshop the afternoon of that day. Yotefest: A Music Festival for Today features contemporary music encompassing a wide range of genres.