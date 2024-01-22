KWU Names Auctioneers for Night With the Yotes

Kansas Wesleyan’s Night with the Yotes is rapidly approaching, with the event set for Feb. 23 in Mabee Arena, and one of the most important, but unsung, positions that night is that of auctioneer. KWU announced Monday that longtime Night with the Yotes auctioneers Curt Marshall and Terry Zimmer will lead the group that evening.

“Our auctioneers are an important part of the atmosphere of Night with the Yotes,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “They donate their time each year to help provide a great experience for everyone who attends, and we are grateful for their support and for their hard work.”

Marshall and Zimmer will be aided by Kathleen Depperschmidt, Todd Kavouras and Michael Hansen.

To purchase tickets for Night with the Yotes, visit www.kwu.edu/nwty2024.