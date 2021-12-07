KWU Names First Recipient of Dr. Dorothy Hanna Scholarship

The first recipient of the Dr. Dorothy Hanna STEM Scholarship has been announced by Kansas Wesleyan.

Emma Massey (Wichita, Kan.) is a senior at Andover High School who will be majoring in Biomedical Chemistry in Fall 2022. In addition, she is a student in the Early College Academy at Butler County Community College in the Pre-Med track, and thus will graduate high school with an associate’s degree.

The Dr. Dorothy Hanna STEM Scholarship Competition was introduced by Kansas Wesleyan University in honor of long-time professor, Dr. Dorothy Hanna. Dr. Hanna is the current chair of the Department of Chemistry. The scholarship funds are awarded to STEM students who show academic promise via an essay submission and interview with faculty and staff. They must carry a 3.5 GPA or higher.

The Dr. Dorothy Hanna STEM Scholarship takes place every fall and spring semester, with the next competition date landing on Jan. 22.