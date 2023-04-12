KWU Offering Special Lecture Series April 22

Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend, April 21-23, offers a little bit of everything — fellowship, music, athletics and a chance to learn.

Five financial planning and banking experts will talk about Tips for Financial Forecasting at Your Stage in Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Peters Science Hall 201. The talk, like most of the weekend, is free.

Charles Ault-Duell ’05, of CAD Law, LLC, will discuss Estate Planning, including Wills, Powers of Attorney and Advance Directives / Living Wills.

Julie Beswick, executive vice president and CEO of Advantage Trust Co., will talk about Trusts and the Long-Term Benefits to Families.

Brandon Ebert, CEO of BE Wealth, will present Your Life in 10,000 Day Increments.

Bob Meyer ’73, an advisor with Respective Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, will explain The 7 Things No One Tells You About Retirement.

Charles Spencer is senior vice president, director of credit review, at National Bank Holding, Inc., and has directional responsibility for the Appraisal Review Group. He will provide A Discussion About Recent Bank Failures.

All five have at least 20 years experience in their professions. Meyer is the current chair of the KWU Foundation board, while Spencer and Ault-Duell are members of the university’s Board of Trustees.

To learn more about this lecture and about the weekend, go to www.kwu.edu/springweekend23.