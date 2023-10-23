KWU Orchestra Heads to Manhattan Thursday

Kansas Wesleyan’s String Orchestra continues its semester-long journey through Central Kansas Thursday, Oct. 26, when they play alongside Manhattan High School in a special side-by-side concert. The event begins at 7 p.m. in Rezac Auditorium and admission is free.

It is the third, and final, side-by-side KWU Orchestra concert of the fall, following performances alongside Smoky Valley HS and Salina South HS.

“These side-by-side concerts have provided a great opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of the KWU String Orchestra. “They’ve been able to play in different venues and experience different environments, which is great for their development as musicians.”

Thursday’s event will open with KWU’s Orchestra performing before Manhattan HS takes the stage. The two ensembles will then play together to close the event.