KWU Orchestra to Perform Alongside Salina South High on Tuesday Evening

Kansas Wesleyan’s String Orchestra will perform alongside Salina South High School’s orchestra in a special event Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the high school’s auditorium. The event will get underway at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

“We’re glad to partner with Salina South for the second of our side-by-side concerts,” said Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of the KWU String Orchestra. “It’s a great chance for those who follow us locally to come out, hear some great music and support our program. We hope to see a packed house!”

Tuesday’s concert marks the second of three scheduled collaboration concerts with local high schools this fall, as KWU awaits the opening of the renovated Sams Chapel in Fall 2024. The department previously played alongside Smoky Valley High School (Sept. 19) and will join with Manhattan High School on Oct. 26.