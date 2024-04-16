KWU Prepares for Scholarship Gala Saturday Night

Kansas Wesleyan is completing preparations for the biennial Scholarship Gala, set for Saturday night in Mabee Arena. The event gets underway at 5:30 with a social that will be held in the Student Activities Center. Doors to Mabee Arena are scheduled to open at 6:30.

Donors from across the KWU community, both corporate partners and individual supporters, will be recognized throughout the event. In addition, many students are expected to attend and will be individually announced upon entering.

Attire for the Scholarship Gala is formal wear or suits, party dresses or pantsuits.

Online tickets are no longer available, but tickets can be purchased until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon by calling the KWU Advancement Office at 785-833-4392.