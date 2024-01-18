KWU Projects Record Spring Enrollment as Semester Gets Underway

The recent arctic air has not dampened spirits at Kansas Wesleyan, where the university’s recent momentum has continued with the announcement of what is believed to be its largest spring enrollment ever. KWU anticipates 902 students to be a part of its student body this semester, more than a 30% increase since the spring of 2020.

“It’s a great time to be a Coyote, and this is sure to be a great semester,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “We have new facilities opening and exciting events happening on campus, and we’ll do it all with the largest spring enrollment in our history. We wouldn’t be able to do this without help from the community, our supporters and, of course, the work of our outstanding faculty.”

Perhaps the biggest news is that students moved into Coyote Village, the university’s newest student housing, earlier this month. The seven small homes mark KWU’s first newly constructed student housing in nearly six decades. Each contains apartment-style living, including private bedrooms, a kitchen, two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

The university’s two new Criminal Justice facilities – the Jack Wilson Forensic CSI Lab and the Jack Wilson Criminal Justice Experiential Learning Center – will open early in the semester, as well. The facilities will contain the latest in technology, including a top-notch simulator designed to emulate situations that law enforcement officials (LEOs) could encounter in the field.

“Our facilities continue to be outstanding,” said Oliver. “Coyote Village is not just a step ahead but a leap into the future for the student experience, while our new Criminal Justice facilities will position KWU as a leader in training the next generation of LEOs.”

This spring, Coyote athletics will look to win its fourth KCAC Commissioner’s Cup in the past five years. Baseball and men’s track and field, particularly, are expected to be among the conference contenders.

The semester also will see KWU’s DECA team – a business competition program – look to maintain its status as one of the best programs in the world, while Debate and Forensics looks to add to its 60-plus national titles.

Amid all this, there are plenty of reasons for individuals to come to campus and experience KWU for themselves! Night with the Yotes (Feb. 23) and the Scholarship Gala (April 20), KWU’s two marquee events, will take place in Mabee Arena. KWU will welcome the first round of the NAIA men’s and women’s basketball championships to Mabee Arena on March 15-16, and one week later (March 23), students from across the Sunflower State will come to campus for the Kansas Press Association’s state spelling bee.

The university also hosts outstanding musicians in Salina for the third annual Salina Strings Day Feb. 15, an event that will wrap up at the KDOT auditorium (former Marymount College Auditorium).

“This will be a wonderful semester, filled with moments to remember across campus and across Salina,” said Oliver. “Whether it’s music, athletics, theatre or another interest, there’s something for everyone at Kansas Wesleyan. We hope the entire community comes to campus this semester to see the great things happening and to share in the energy surrounding KWU!”

KWU’s final Spring 2024 enrollment will be determined on the 20th day of the semester.