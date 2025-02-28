KWU Reaches New Heights with Night with the Yotes Results

The 2025 Night with the Yotes was one for the history books, as event organizers announced Friday that the event raised more than $200,000 for in support of Kansas Wesleyan’s student activities. That is the most raised in the 14 years of the event and bests the previous top mark — accomplished last year — by more than 20%.

“This year’s Night with the Yotes was a special experience that exceeded all possible expectations,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Thank you to all of our supporters, including the sponsors and attendees who participated in Night with the Yotes for the first time. We are thrilled that the mission of Kansas Wesleyan is so well received by so many!”

More than 600 people attended and 75 corporate sponsors supported the evening’s proceedings. Continued sound and light upgrades to Sams Chapel, long-term planning for KWU’s strength and conditioning areas and general upgrades for Art and Design, Theatre and DECA are among the specific areas supported.