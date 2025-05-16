KWU Readies for Summer Hours

Kansas Wesleyan will begin observance of summer hours on Monday, May 19. During this time, the university will be open 7:30 – 5:30, Monday through Thursday, and will be closed on Fridays. The majority of campus offices will observe these hours, although some may vary slightly on occasion.

Admissions visitors are strongly encouraged to schedule visits on Tuesdays or Wednesdays to allow for the full campus experience, as noted on our visit page. Other visit times, however, are accepted during the summer months. Visitors who request Friday will be asked to select another day.

Security officers will remain on site on Fridays.