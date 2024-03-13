KWU Readies to Host 2024 KPA Sunflower State Spelling Bee

Kansas Wesleyan will welcome students from across the state on Saturday, March 23, when the university hosts the annual Kansas Press Association (KPA) Sunflower State Spelling Bee in Mabee Arena. The event begins with registration at 8 a.m. and features winners of county-wide spelling bees from across the state.

“This is a great chance for some of the best and brightest students in the state to see the Kansas Wesleyan campus,” said Brad Salois, director of marketing and communications, whose team negotiated the original agreement and spearheaded planning. “We’re proud to welcome the best spellers in the state to Salina and are thankful for our partnership with the KPA.”

Yotee’s spirit store and The Den, one of KWU’s dining options, will be open during the majority of the bee, to provide needed services for those supporting the competitors.

Students up to eighth grade can qualify for the state competition. The winner of the Sunflower State Spelling Bee will be eligible for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, broadcast yearly on national television.

KWU will also host the event in 2025, with plans for it to be held in the newly renovated Sams Chapel.