KWU Ready for Commencement Weekend

Progress has been evident throughout the Kansas Wesleyan campus for some time, with construction projects, renovations and new, exciting hires, but all of that is in service of preparing students for graduation. That moment will occur Saturday, when the Class of 2023 is recognized at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Commencement gets underway at 10 a.m. and is the pinnacle of a weekend that features several other events.

Activities will get underway Friday morning with the class photo, which will be taken in front of Pioneer Hall at 10:30 a.m. After the photo, students and KWU leadership will process across Claflin Avenue to University United Methodist Church for the 11 a.m. baccalaureate service. The service will be streamed live on the KWU Student Media YouTube channel.

A noon celebration picnic on the patio outside the Student Activities Center will follow.

The annual Nursing Pinning will take place at 6 p.m. Friday in Mabee Arena and can be watched live online, as well. Commencement then follows the next morning, and, like the rest of the weekend, can be seen live online. Mike Dibbini ’99, G’02, former men’s and women’s soccer coach and current women’s soccer coach at Kansas State, will offer the Commencement address.

Both the class photo and senior picnic location are subject to change in the event of inclement weather. Updates will be published on the KWU website and social media outlets.