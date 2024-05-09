KWU Ready to Kick Off Commencement Weekend Proceedings

The time that so many Kansas Wesleyan seniors have waited for is nearly here, as the university readies for its 2024 Commencement Week proceedings Friday and Saturday at locations throughout Salina.

The capstone of the weekend, of course, is the 2024 Commencement ceremony, which will be held Saturday morning at Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The event will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and can be seen live at https://www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan/.

Several other events and ceremonies will be held including the annual Baccalaureate service at University United Methodist Church. That will take place Friday at 11 a.m., shortly after the 10:30 a.m. class photo, and can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1OQ6fSromA. Families, friends and graduates will have the opportunity to attend a special picnic lunch after the service (please note that RSVPs were required), providing a chance to spend additional time together before Saturday’s celebration.

This year’s Nursing graduating class will be honored at the annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony, which will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday in Mabee Arena. That event will be streamed live at https://www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan/.

All streams are free of charge. The class photo and graduate picnic locations are subject to change in the event of inclement weather. Updates will be posted on KWU social media outlets, as needed.