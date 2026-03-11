 Skip to content
KWU Resuming On-Campus Concert Schedule Thursday

The KWU String Orchestra concert will help shake off the winter doldrums as it dances into spring. The concert will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in Sams Chapel on the Kansas Wesleyan campus.

The lilting, lyrical concert will feature the Waltz from “Masquerade Suite” by Aram Khachaturian, “Choreography” by Norman Dello Joio and “Book Green Suite” by Gustav Holst. Audiences will recognize the lush melodies of “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s “Turandot” and Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis by Ralph Vaughn Williams.

The spring orchestra concert is led by Henry Littich. It is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Release by Jean Kozubowski

