KWU Reveals Speakers for 7x7x7 Lecture Series on Homecoming Weekend

Kansas Wesleyan announced Tuesday that it will bring back the popular 7x7x7 lecture series, which debuted on campus last year, for this year’s Homecoming and Family Weekend. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. in Peters Science Hall 201 on campus. It will feature local leaders speaking on seven different topics for seven minutes apiece.

“The 7x7x7 lecture series has added a new element of community to homecoming,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship and alumni. “Those returning to campus can learn more about the great opportunities available to our students, while our students, in turn, can connect with community leaders.”

This year’s slate features Adrienne Allen, executive director of Salina Symphony, speaking about the symphony’s new beginning this year. Yaniv Segal was announced in May as just the third music director in the organization’s 67-year history.

Michael Spicer, executive director of Theatre Salina, will also be a featured speaker. Spicer will discuss Theatre Salina’s education department, Center for Theatre Arts, and the organization’s collaboration with KWU. The university and Theatre Salina will work together again this year on a spring musical, “Something’s Rotten,” in March and April.

Brad Anderson, longtime director of Salina Arts and Humanities, will share the latest from that organization, and Stan Cox of The Land Institute will talk about on his latest book, “A Path to a Livable Future: A New Politics to Fight Climate Change, Racism and the Next Pandemic.” Kris Heck ’20 (KWU campus historian) and Brandon Henson (president of the KWU Multicultural Student Union) will present, as well.

To learn more about the 7x7x7 lecture series, please call 785-833-4338 or email [email protected].