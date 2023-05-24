KWU Serving as Sponsor for Smoky Hill River Festival

Kansas Wesleyan will, for the second consecutive year, join with the Smoky Hill River Festival in a partnership of two of the region’s best-known organizations. KWU will staff the festival’s entrances throughout the four-day event, June 8-11, providing workers to manage the flow of traffic at each gate in Oakdale Park.

In exchange for managing the various entrance points, KWU will receive signage and ad space throughout the festival.

“Joining with the Smoky Hill River Festival is a tremendous opportunity for KWU,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship and alumni, who leads the university’s side of the agreement. “It provides an opportunity not only for exposure for KWU, but it’s a chance to give back to the community, as well. It makes KWU, the region’s private university, part of the area’s most well-known event, and we’re excited about that partnership.”

All gate workers will receive a Kansas Wesleyan T-shirt.

To sign up for a staffing shift, please visit https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/87698948843304407/false#/invitation, call 785-833-4528 or email [email protected].