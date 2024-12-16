KWU Set to Launch MBA Scholarship for Graduates in January

Kansas Wesleyan will launch a special scholarship for all Coyote graduates this January, as the university will offer $100 off per credit hour on MBA tuition for those individuals. The scholarship is the second notable offering surrounding KWU’s MBA program, following the announcement of the Saline County MBA Scholarship this fall.

“Our graduates are the people who believe the most in the Coyote experience,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “It’s only appropriate, then, that we provide them a pathway to improve their professional outcomes with an MBA. We hope every Coyote takes advantage of this program and uses it to further their careers.”

The KWU Graduate MBA Scholarship lowers the total cost of tuition to less than $12,000. The program can be completed entirely online in as little as one year, and all Kansas Wesleyan graduates are eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship will be valid for any graduate who started the MBA program prior to the fall of 2026. After that term, it will be reevaluated.

For more information on Kansas Wesleyan’s MBA program, visit www.kwu.edu/mba.