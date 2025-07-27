KWU Sponsoring Presentation of Local Parades

Local events are an important part of the north-central Kansas culture, helping to build a sense of community in the towns throughout the KWU region. That’s why Kansas Wesleyan will sponsor Eagle Media’s presentation of the Central Kansas Free Fair (July 29) and Tri-Rivers Fair (July 31) parades, events that bring individuals together from the host town and surrounding communities.

“Eagle Media has been a great partner these last few years,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “In our own ways, we share a common goal; that is, building our community and showcasing what it makes it great. These two fairs are important regional events and we are thankful KWU can support this coverage.”

The sponsored video coverage of the parades can be found at salinapost.com on the days above and is provided by Eagle.