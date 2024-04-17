KWU Student to Speak at Panel on Coverage of High School Sports

A Kansas Wesleyan student has been asked to join a breakout session at the Kansas Collegiate Media state convention April 22 at Wichita State University.

Senior Aubreigh Heck will participate in a panel discussion of the importance of covering local sports, especially high school, and how some of the best and most rewarding sports journalism is done at the local level.

Heck also will touch on covering sports as a woman and what kind of challenges she’s experienced covering high school sports in Hutchinson and Salina.

Heck is double-majoring in Communications and Public Relations. She also serves at the editor-in-chief of KWU Student Media.

This panel also will include Scott Paske from Kansas State High School Activities Association, and formerly of the Wichita Eagle; Charles Chaney from The El Dorado Times-Gazette; and Joel Muhs from the McPherson Sentinel.