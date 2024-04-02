KWU Theatre Prepares to Launch “Working, A Musical – Localized”

Kansas Wesleyan’s Theatre Arts department will premier its production of “Working: A Musical – Localized” on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. The show will also run April 13 (7 p.m.), April 14 (2 p.m.) and April 19 (7 p.m.), with the latter date being part of Spring Alumni and Community Weekend.

“This winter, I was delighted to find that ‘Working’ had developed an updated and localized version,” said Karen Babcock Brassea, associate professor of theatre arts and the show’s director. “It also includes an option to cut — or replace — certain interviews with ones that better reflect people in our school and community. This makes it even more relevant and helps better answer the show’s original questions, which ask how to improve life for the next generation. I look forward to seeing many friends and community members come out to each showing to support our tremendous students!”

Complimentary tickets are available, courtesy of EyeCare Associates, at https://forms.office.com/r/HSCn95B3G9.