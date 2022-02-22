KWU to Aid With Local Nonprofit Board Service Training

Kansas Wesleyan University and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered together to provide the Salina community with Springboard, an immersive training program for board service. The inaugural class will be held April 13.

Springboard is designed to develop, train and educate community members on the expectations for board members and how they handle their responsibilities. The program comes at a time when there is a growing need for qualified and knowledgeable citizens to serve on the numerous boards within local communities.

This project was funded in part by a grant from the Dane Hansen foundation of the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

No previous experience is required to participate in the Springboard program. There is a program fee of $60 per participant, with scholarships available to those in need.

Local business partners may also inquire about sponsorship opportunities for the program.

For more information, visit https://web.salinakansas.org/events/SpringBoardBoard%20Service%20Training%20-9795/details.