KWU to be a Part of Salina Economic Outlook Conference

Kansas Wesleyan will serve as a partner for this year’s Salina Economic Outlook Conference, set for Oct. 13 at the Salina Country Club. The event will get underway at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is included as part of the $95 registration fee.

The Salina Economic Outlook Conference is part of a statewide series of discussions facilitated by the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University. These events are designed to provide insight into local and state economies, and each will address topics of interest to the community, region and state. A combination of state and local experts will be on hand, and Dr. Michelle Case, KWU’s chair of the Department of Business and Accounting, will serve as the emcee.

To learn more or to register for the event, please visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/wichita/6542/event/1268870?R6wF9AvbqY=181B6E08478C47CB49C480967A9FB840.