KWU to Close Friday Evening for Holiday Break

Kansas Wesleyan’s business offices will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19 for their annual winter break, to enable our employees to spend more time with their families this holiday season. The university will reopen Jan. 5 at 8 a.m. for traditional business hours. During this time, responses across campus may experience delays. Designated individuals, however, are monitoring communications. We encourage individuals to contact to use the below points of contact for the best possible response time and overall customer service during winter break.

Prospective students: Email [email protected] with questions or needs. Individuals who have paid their enrollment fee may, at times, be directed to the Student Development office.

Current students: Contact the Student Development office regarding the spring move-in process.

Questions regarding your bill: The first payment for spring semester students must be received by Jan. 15, so if you have questions about how to choose a payment plan or make a payment (in MyKWU), please email [email protected] during this time.

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and go Yotes!

