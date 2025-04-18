 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

KWU to Close Friday in Observance of Good Friday

Home About News KWU to Close Friday in Observance of Good Friday

In accordance with its United Methodist tradition, Kansas Wesleyan will be closed Friday, April 18, in observance of Good Friday. The university will reopen Monday, April 21 at 8 a.m.

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

© 2025 Kansas Wesleyan University