KWU to Close Monday and Tuesday in Observance of Independence Day

At Kansas Wesleyan, we are student-centered and community focused.
Choose a major that fits your purpose AND your passion.
Do you have what it takes to become a Coyote?
A private education can be excellent AND affordable!
At KWU, you have the opportunity to do more AND be more.
Reconnect with fellow Coyotes on and off campus.
Kansas Wesleyan will be closed Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4, in observance of Independence Day. The university will reopen July 5.
100 E. Claflin Avenue Salina, KS 67401
785-827-5541