KWU to Continue Partnership with Smoky Hills PBS

Kansas Wesleyan will continue its relationship with Smoky Hills PBS this fall, when the university sponsors presentations of an educational science show for younger audiences.

“It’s vital for Kansas Wesleyan to be a positive influence in our region, as it has been for so many years,” said Brad Salois, KWU’s assistant vice president for marketing and communications. “Partnerships like this show our commitment to education at all levels, which is a critical part of building community. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Smoky Hills PBS and support programming that accomplishes this.”

Name mentions of KWU will appear prior to the 4:30 showing of the program “Wild Kratts,” a long-running cartoon series that teaches children about various animals and their natural habitats. The mentions begin Oct. 6 and continue periodically through Nov. 27.

“‘Wild Kratts’ has inspired generations of children to explore the world of animals and geography, and it remains one of the most beloved shows among young viewers in our region,” said Sara Oberle, Smoky Hills PBS underwriting associate. “We are incredibly grateful for Kansas Wesleyan’s underwriting support of our educational programming. Partnerships like this allow us to continue encouraging Kansas’ youngest learners on their educational journeys.”

Smoky Hills PBS is based in Bunker Hill, Kan., but is available via numerous methods, including various apps and devices, throughout much of western Kansas. It is available over the air with an antenna, on many cable systems, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish Network, HULU + LIVE TV, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime. You can also access Smoky Hills PBS via the FREE mobile app for Android and iPhone devices and is also available to stream by clicking here: video.smokyhillstv.org/livestream Learn more at www.smokyhillspbs.org.