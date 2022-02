6:51 a.m. Update: Classes have been cancelled for the entire day Wednesday, Feb. 2. The university will open for other business at 10 a.m.

Due to snowfall forecast for the Salina area, Kansas Wesleyan will delay opening to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. All classes prior to this time will be cancelled.

The cafeteria will remain open to serve students.

A decision for the remainder of Wednesday will be announced in the morning hours.