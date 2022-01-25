KWU to Hold Gospel Brunch to Kick Off Black History Month￼

Kansas Wesleyan will begin its annual Black History Month celebration with a gospel brunch on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Muir Gym on campus. The event gets underway at 10 a.m. and the community is encouraged to attend.

A goodwill donation of $10 is requested, but KWU students can use their meal plans for free admission.

“We’re excited to get Black History Month underway with a great event,” said Dr. Allen Smith, KWU’s Director of Diversity and Student Success. “This brunch will have great food, great music and great fellowship. We’re thankful to our musical guests for sharing their talents, and to Sodexo for supporting the event. We hope the community will come out and see another reason why it’s a great time to be a Coyote!”

Music for the event will be provided by Brody Carrasco, Kristin (Garrett) Foy and Robert M. Cunningham, Jr. ’05.

All goodwill donations will support the annual operations of the Multicultural Student Union. RSVP’s are requested, but not required, at www.kwu.edu/gospelbrunch.