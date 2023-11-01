KWU to Hold November Coaches Luncheon

The second edition of the 2023-24 Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series presented by the Jeff Wells Agency of American Family Insurance returns to Martinelli’s in downtown Salina on Wednesday, Nov. 8, starting at 11:30 a.m.

A traditional family-style meal will be served, and the KWU Athletic Department will share updates on fall sports, the teams who have just begun their seasons and the department as a whole.

The luncheon will feature men’s and women’s basketball (Anthony Monson and Ryan Showman), men’s and women’s indoor track (Kyle Hiser) and esports (Ethan Weis).

Tickets for all four luncheons are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.kwucoyotes.com/tickets, or spots at the luncheons can be reserved by contacting the KWU Athletics Office at 785-833-4400.