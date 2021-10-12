KWU to Honor Community Members Saturday at Alumni Awards

The Kansas Wesleyan University Alumni Association has selected its annual award winners, individuals who bring particular honor to KWU. The recognition of these distinguished alumni and friends will take place from 12:45-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 as part of KWU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend.

The Alumni Achievement Award winner is Olga Silverman ’13. Silverman is an English Studies scholar and educator, a champion Debate and Forensics coach and a 2015 Kansas Horizon Award winner. Born and raised in Riga, Latvia, she completed a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Latvia. In her second career, she received her B.A. in English and Secondary Education from Kansas Wesleyan and an M.S.E. in Curriculum Instruction from the University of Kansas. She currently resides in Salina with her husband, David, and their daughter, Stepha.

The Alumni Service Award winner is Gustaf (Gus) Applequist ’14. A native of Salina, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Management at KWU. Gus met his wife, Hannah ’16, through their mutual love of music at KWU. After graduating, Gus worked for several years in manufacturing, followed by three years running a retail business and bakery. In 2019, Gus started Fili Creative, a media production business based in Salina. Gus is an active musician, playing the double and electric bass in the Salina Symphony, Salina Community Theatre and the band, Everyday Lights. Gus serves on the boards of the Salina Symphony, the Friends of the River Project, Covenant Cedars Bible Camp (Hordeville, Neb.) and the KWU Foundation.

The Young Alumna Award recipient is Hannah Holt ’14, G’16. Holt is the current promotions director at Meridian Media and an on-air personality on Y93.7, as well as an account executive for the company. She co-hosts the Y Wake Up Show with Chad Allen, and enjoys bringing a smile to faces during morning commutes. During her time in Salina, Hannah has been a voice and volunteer for organizations like the Salina Area United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Greater Salina Community Foundation and the Love, Chloe Foundation. She has remained an active member of the KWU community by being the PA announcer for Coyote volleyball, helping at basketball games, providing internship opportunities for Kansas Wesleyan students, attending Coaches’ Luncheons and her favorite KWU event, Night with the Yotes. Hannah met her husband, Garrett Young ’15, G’18 in Wilson Hall while attending college, and the two were married in Sams Chapel in 2018.

Dr. Scott and Annie Boswell are the Alumni by Choice recipients. Scott grew up in Olathe and is a neurosurgeon at Salina Regional Health Center. Annie was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico but moved to the states in 2003 to start a family with Scott. She is a cardiovascular nurse by trade, but she has worked as a full-time volunteer for Kansas Wesleyan for the last seven years. Annie’s involvement in KWU is broad. She has been the host family coordinator and a team mom for the men’s soccer team since 2015. She currently works as a Campus Ministries staff/volunteer, leading women’s Bible studies as well as one-on-one discipleship and mentoring sessions with students. She is the founder and leader of the “Breaking Bread” fellowship ministry for students in partnership with First Southern Baptist Church and University United Methodist Church in Salina. Annie is also the chaplain for the softball team. Lastly, Annie is a Hispanic/Latin American community — and student — liaison, supporting KWU’s goal of embracing diversity and promoting inclusion, as well as ensuring that Hispanic and Latin American students have all the support they need to graduate and an enriching journey at KWU. Annie is a current member of the KWU Foundation board.

Additionally, the following 2020 Alumni Awards Honorees will be recognized during the ceremony: Bob Reynolds ’72 (Alumni Service Award), Dr. Virginia Shaw ’73 (Alumni Achievement Award), Brie (Morton) Campbell ’09 (Young Alumna Award) and Wayne Schneider (Alumni by Choice).