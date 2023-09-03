KWU to Host 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Saturday

Kansas Wesleyan is honored to host the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Family Walk on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. at Graves Family Sports Complex. Joe Minogue, former New York City firefighter and noted public speaker, will offer remarks at 8:30 a.m., one hour after registration begins.

Participants may choose to climb the stairs of JRI Stadium for any length of time, or walk a prescribed distance around the facility’s track. Cost to participate is $30, with all funds going to programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit.

This is the second straight year KWU has hosted this important community event.

Anyone wishing to sign up may do so at https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/centralkansas23.