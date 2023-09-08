KWU to Host Comedian Trey Mack Sept. 15

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced a performance by comedian Trey Mack as part of the event line-up for Family Weekend at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in Fitzpatrick Auditorium in Sams Hall of Fine Arts. Admission is free.

Mack, whose performance will mark his second on the KWU campus, is a stand-up comedian based out of Dallas, Texas. Mixing his observational comedy with music and his Christian beliefs, he has previously worked with fellow comedian Kevin Hart and has his own special on Amazon Prime, titled “Have Fun.”

For more information, contact Student Development at 785-833-4313.