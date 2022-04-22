KWU to Host Concert Tuesday Evening

Three of Kansas Wesleyan’s music ensembles will perform in a single concert Tuesday, April 26 in Sams Chapel on KWU’s campus. The event, featuring the String Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble and Wind Ensemble, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free.

The String Orchestra, led by Director of Strings Dr. Leonardo Rosario, will present a program of all Latin music, featuring pieces by composers such as Joaquin Rodrigo, Salvador Martinez Garcia and Guido Lopez Gavilan.

The Jazz Ensemble, directed by Steve Lueth, will swing with two pieces from the jazz standards canon “Bags’ Groove” by Milt Jackson and “Angel Eyes” by Matt Dennis, along with “New Orleans Jumbo-Gumbo” by Mike Carubia.

The Wind Ensemble, conducted by Department Chair Dr. James McAllister, will end the concert with a selection of pieces that run the gamut of possibilities for winds. Featured will be Henry Fillmore’s march “Americans We”; a medley of selections from “The Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber; and “Reverberations,” a contemporary fanfare by Brian Balmages.