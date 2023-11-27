KWU to Host Coyote Village Open House for Local Community

Kansas Wesleyan is on the verge of opening its first newly constructed student housing in nearly 60 years, and it is inviting the community to help celebrate. KWU will host a community open house for Coyote Village on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m.–noon. Holiday treats will be provided.

Coyote Village, which will open for student occupation in January, is located at the corner of Claflin and Highland avenues, just across from KWU’s Shriwise Dining Hall. It is KWU’s first newly constructed student housing since Wesley Hall, which was completed in 1969.

For more information on the open house, please call 785-833-4392.