KWU to Host Eight Authors at Special Homecoming Event

Kansas Wesleyan is excited to reveal a new event for Homecoming 2024, as the university will welcome eight authors for a special discussion of their works at Red Fern Booksellers in downtown Salina. All eight individuals are alumni or university faculty.

The event will take place Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. and will be held at 106 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Salina. Copies of the work of each author, when possible, will be available for purchase.

Marlene Lee ’61: “Anna and Sebastian”

Margaret Norton ’61: “Keeper of the Plains: Blackbear Bosin’s ‘Great Indian’ in Wichita”

Harley Elliott ’63: “The Mercy of Distance”

Rex Buchanan ’75: “Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills”

John Burchill ’80: “Bullets, Badges and Bridles: Horse Thieves and the Societies That Pursued Them”

Jennifer Toelle ’04: “Zoetic Solace”

Courtney Wiggins-Miller ’15: “Why I Didn’t Leave: When Abusive Relationships Hold Us Hostage”

Tissa Salter: “The Deep Blue Sea Between Alabi and Me”

Other individuals, both alumni and university friends, are currently in discussions regarding attendance and may be added to the event.

For additional information on Homecoming 2024, visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2024.