KWU to Host Jazz and Vocal Concert Sunday

Kansas Wesleyan’s Philharmonic Choir, Wesleyan Chorale and Jazz Ensemble will team up for a special musical performance, Sunday, Feb. 27 at KWU’s Sams Chapel. The performance begins at 2 p.m. and admission is free.

Sunday’s event is a preview of this semester’s KWU Choir Tour, which will visit Wichita and Southeast Kansas March 6-8. Both the Philharmonic Choir and Wesleyan Chorale will perform traditional and modern works, including “Come to Me, O My Love” by Allan Petker, “Bonse Aba” by Victor Johnson, “Ritmo” by Dav Davison and “Time After Time,” arranged by Kirby Shaw.

The jazz ensemble’s efforts will include “Witchcraft” by Cy Coleman and “My Funny Valentine” by Richard Rodgers, as well as a joint performance – with the Wesleyan Chorale – of “When I Fall in Love,” arranged by Russell Robinson.

Sunday’s performance will be streamed live and free of charge at https://youtu.be/-JQIQEVwGBU.

