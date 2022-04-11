KWU to Host Local Leaders at Spring Weekend Lecture Series

A handful of local leaders are among those to be included in Kansas Wesleyan’s next 7x7x7 lecture series, which will take place April 22 during the university’s Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend. The event begins at 1 p.m. in Peters Science Hall, room 201.

Mike Hoppock, city commissioner, will speak on the latest local government initiatives, while Jane Anderson, the executive director of the Friends of the River Foundation, will introduce that organization. Brenda Gunder, general curator of Rolling Hills Zoo, will speak on the zoo’s management and care of animals, while Vickee Spicer, executive director of Prairieland Market, will talk about that organization’s goals and purposes.

Two dynamic KWU professors, Bryan Minnich and Kendra Pratt, and DECA and volleyball standout Maddy Beckett will round out the seven speakers.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals around the community to learn more about these great organizations,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship and alumni. “Our list of speakers is an excellent mix of community, KWU and government, all of which are critical to the continued success of Salina. We’re thankful for the participation of all seven of these individuals, and look forward to hearing what they have to share April 22.”

The structure of the 7x7x7 lecture series is seven different speakers on seven different topics, each speaking for seven minutes. KWU previously hosted these series during Homecoming 2021 and March’s Women in Leadership conference.

For more information on KWU’s Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend, please visit www.kwu.edu/springweekend.