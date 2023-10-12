KWU to Host Special Lecture Series October 20

Kansas Wesleyan will host a special lecture series on Friday, Oct. 20, as part of Homecoming Weekend 2023. The 7x7x7 event will feature seven different speakers, each speaking on a different topic for seven minutes. Admission is free and the event will be held in Peters Science Hall 201.

Each of the seven speakers for this year’s event are KWU faculty. Their topics are below.

Prof. Bernie Botson ’18: Leveraging Technology to Improve Active-Shooter Prevention and Response on Campus

Dr. Michelle Case: Mindset and the Power of Yet

Dr. Steve Hoekstra: Elements of Academic Motivation

Prof. Kelly Hopkins ’15: How We Prepare Our Students to Deal with Secondary Trauma in the Workplace and the Future of the Social Work Program at KWU

Dr. Kristin Kraemer: The New Math Major at KWU

Prof. Bryan Minnich: Sport and Exercise Science Department: Past, Present and Future

Prof. Andrea Picklesimer: Next Generation NCLEX Exam

This is the fifth 7x7x7 lecture series held at a KWU event in recent months and the first to focus exclusively on KWU faculty members.

More information about Homecoming 2023 can be found at www.kwu.edu/homecoming2023.