KWU to Host Sports Ministry Summit Oct. 14

Kansas Wesleyan will welcome Marcellus Casey, team chaplain for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the featured speaker for the university’s Sports Ministry Summit on Monday, Oct. 14.

Hosted by KWU’s Campus Ministry program and Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle, the summit will feature numerous KWU head and assistant coaches.

Featured topics of the first of two breakout sessions, which will run from 10:45 a.m. until noon, will include:

Approaches to Sports Chaplaincy (Female Teams)

Approaches to Sports Chaplaincy (Football)

Approaches to Sports Chaplaincy (Baseball)

Roundtable Discussion about Recreational Sports Ministry

Nuts and Bolts of Starting/Leading an FCA

Being Authentic with Your Faith

The second breakout session (1–2:15 p.m.) will include:

Sports Ministry & Marriage

High School to College Transition for Female Athletes

Sports Ministry Approach across Campus

Nuts and Bolts of FCA Leadership

Being Authentic with Your Faith

Approaches to Sports Chaplaincy

The day will end with Casey delivering the keynote at 2:15 in Mabee Arena.

Check-in for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Student Activities Center lobby, followed by an opening session and worship in Mabee Arena from 10–10:45 a.m.

There is a $10 attendance fee for participants, but the event is free for all KWU students, faculty and staff. Contact Aaron Glendening ([email protected]) for more information.