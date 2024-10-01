KWU to Host Sports Ministry Summit Oct. 14

Kansas Wesleyan will welcome Marcellus Casey, team chaplain for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the featured speaker for the university’s Sports Ministry Summit on Monday, Oct. 14.
Hosted by KWU’s Campus Ministry program and Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle, the summit will feature numerous KWU head and assistant coaches.
Featured topics of the first of two breakout sessions, which will run from 10:45 a.m. until noon, will include:
- Approaches to Sports Chaplaincy (Female Teams)
- Approaches to Sports Chaplaincy (Football)
- Approaches to Sports Chaplaincy (Baseball)
- Roundtable Discussion about Recreational Sports Ministry
- Nuts and Bolts of Starting/Leading an FCA
- Being Authentic with Your Faith
The second breakout session (1–2:15 p.m.) will include:
- Sports Ministry & Marriage
- High School to College Transition for Female Athletes
- Sports Ministry Approach across Campus
- Nuts and Bolts of FCA Leadership
- Being Authentic with Your Faith
- Approaches to Sports Chaplaincy
The day will end with Casey delivering the keynote at 2:15 in Mabee Arena.
Check-in for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Student Activities Center lobby, followed by an opening session and worship in Mabee Arena from 10–10:45 a.m.
There is a $10 attendance fee for participants, but the event is free for all KWU students, faculty and staff. Contact Aaron Glendening ([email protected]) for more information.