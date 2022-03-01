 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

KWU to Host String Orchestra and Wind Ensemble Concert Thursday

Home About News KWU to Host String Orchestra and Wind Ensemble Concert Thursday

Kansas Wesleyan’s String Orchestra and Wind Ensemble will perform a joint concert on Thursday, March 3 in Sams Chapel. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free.

The String Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Leonardo Rosario, will perform an eclectic mix of music from noted 20th-century composers. Opening the concert will be a performance by two movements written for the motion picture “Psycho,” composed by Bernard Herrmann.

Aaron Copland’s ballet “Rodeo” will be featured next, with a performance of the hoedown from this piece set in the Wild West. Copland’s picturesque music – familiar to audiences from many television commercials and other media – will be a highlight of the concert.

The KWU Wind Ensemble, conducted by department chair Dr. James McAllister, will feature a selection of pieces that highlight both traditional and new music arrangements. John Philip Sousa’s march “King Cotton” will begin the program, followed by a transcription of the overture to Mozart’s comic opera “The Impresario.”

A beautifully lyric piece entitled “Sleep” by Eric Whitacre will be followed by a selection of songs from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.” Closing the concert will be the terrific “First Suite in E-flat” by British composer Gustav Holst.

For more information about this concert or the many offerings provided by the Department of Music, please visit the department’s website at www.kwu.edu/music.

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

© 2022 Kansas Wesleyan University