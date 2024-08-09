KWU to Launch Music Hall of Fame at Homecoming 2024

Music and musicians have been an integral part of Kansas Wesleyan University from the beginning. A College of Music was established in 1888, just two years after the university’s founding.

Since then, students and faculty have been and are prominent regionally and nationally as singers, instrumentalists and teachers.

To recognize the significant contributions these people have made to the campus, community and culture, Kansas Wesleyan is establishing a KWU Music Hall of Fame, to be inaugurated at Homecoming in October.

“The arts are a critical part of the Kansas Wesleyan experience,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president for advancement and university operations. “As we move into a new era of Coyote fine arts, it’s fitting that we recognize the work and accomplishments of those who have come before. It’s because of them that we have the ability to go forward, to educate at new levels and enhance the entirety of our university. We look forward to announcing the first set of inductees in the coming weeks.”

The first inductees will be honored at Homecoming 2024 on Oct. 19 during the ‘Come Home’ concert, the first event in the newly renovated Sams Chapel. Their names will be displayed in a room located in Bieber Hall, the new entrance and lobby for Sams Chapel at the south side of Pioneer Hall.

“Kansas Wesleyan has always been blessed with dedicated, talented and selfless individuals who have fostered the university’s mission, with an eye toward nurturing the whole person — body, mind, and spirit. The Music Department is no exception. We are excited to launch the KWU Music Hall of Fame in recognition of those individuals,” said Michelle Dolan G’24, executive director of music.

The first round of inductees will be announced early this fall.

Release by Jean Kozubowski