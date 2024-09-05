KWU to Launch Saline County MBA Scholarship This Spring

Community has always been an integral part of Kansas Wesleyan, and the relationship between Salina and KWU is vital to the university’s success. In recognition of this importance, KWU is proud to announce the Saline County MBA Scholarship, which will launch this spring. Students with either Saline County employment or a Saline County home address will receive $100 off per class, reducing the total cost of the program to around $13,000.

“Salina and the greater Saline County area have always been an important part of Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “This is a way for us to both give back and raise the area up, all by making a graduate degree even more accessible. By bettering the local business community, we can help build connections for our students, we can increase awareness of Kansas Wesleyan’s academic prowess and we can make our community an even better place. We’re looking forward to seeing the results of this scholarship in years to come.”

The Saline County MBA Scholarship will be for students enrolling in the spring and fall of 2025 and the spring and fall of 2026, after which time the program will be evaluated. A form proving residency or employment will be required.

For more information on the Saline County MBA Scholarship, please contact Levi Thomas, director of graduate admissions and corporate relations, at [email protected]. Learn more about the KWU MBA program here.