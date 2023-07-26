KWU to Make Significant Announcement Regarding Community Resilience Hub

Kansas Wesleyan University will make a significant announcement regarding the Community Resilience Hub on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m. The event will be held in the Student Activities Center on the Hauptli Student Center stage, and it is open to all media and members of the public.

Speakers will include Mike Beam, Kansas secretary of agriculture, and Mollie Hale Carter, executive chairman of FirstSun and Sunflower Bank. Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president, will offer opening remarks.

All three speakers will be available for discussion during a brief social time following the event.

For additional information, media should contact Brad Salois at 785-833-4340. Others should contact Sabrina do Rosario, campus coordinator for the Community Resilience Hub, at 785-833-4519 or [email protected].