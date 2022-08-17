KWU to Offer TEAS Preparation Course

Kansas Wesleyan University will offer a Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) preparation course this October to help prepare local college sophomores for the TEAS exam. The course will take place on October 10–11, and will be held from 8:30 a.m–4:30 p.m. both days.

The TEAS exam is designed to test future nursing students in four content areas: reading, math, science and English and language usage. Many nursing schools require this test to be taken prior to admission into their programs.

Students who wish to take the course can register on KWU’s ticketing website. The course fee is $100 and includes the cost of a study guide. Registration for the course closes on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

For more information, please reach out to the KWU Nursing Education office by contacting Anita Strommen at [email protected] or 785-833-4456.