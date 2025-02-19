 Skip to content
KWU to Operate on Two-Hour Delay Wednesday

Due to the extreme cold in the Salina area, KWU will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Campus will open at 10 a.m. Classes prior to that time will transition to remote learning. Bieber Dining Hall will operate on standard hours.

