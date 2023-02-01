KWU to Participate in Second Annual Salina Strings Day

Two nationally recognized musicians will participate in Kansas Wesleyan’s second annual Salina Strings Day, Thursday, Feb. 9. The event will get underway at 7 p.m. at Kansas Highway Patrol Academy’s Gov. Joan Finney Auditorium, formerly part of Marymount College. Admission is free.

This year’s headlining event, Feb. 9’s concert, will feature cellists Adele and Derek Stein performing alongside Salina South and Salina Central high schools, as well as the KWU string orchestra. There will also be a combined performance. The concert will highlight a week of of instruction at four local schools and the Salina Youth Symphony.

Both Adele and Derek Stein are children of Wendy Stein and the late Eric Stein, founder of the Salina Symphony and long-time Music professor at Marymount College. Both were born and raised in Salina and have gone on to outstanding careers in the industry.

Adele Stein recently concluded a six-year stint with six-time Tony award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. She has recorded for artists including Sting, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Lin-Manuel Miranda and others and was part of the string ensemble for Rush’s 2012-13 Clockwork Angels Worldwide Tour. Derek Stein has served as cellist and arranger with the Vitamin String Quartet, along with his work with the critically acclaimed Wild Up Modern Music Collective.

Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of KWU’s String Orchestra, will lead many of the week’s events alongside the Steins.

This event was made possible through grant funding from the Greater Salina Community Foundation. The week’s work within area schools is supported by Salina Arts and Humanities.