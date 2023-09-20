KWU to Partner with Wichita Thunder for Next Two Seasons

Kansas Wesleyan announced Wednesday that it will act as a marketing partner for the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder for the next two seasons.

KWU will sponsor the “Keys to the Game” segment on the Thunder’s game broadcasts for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons and will have a 30-second commercial spot, as well. The university will also receive a panel in the Thunder’s pocket schedule for the 2024-25 year. The schedules are distributed throughout central Kansas, with an estimated 60,000 being given away every year.

Wednesday’s agreement resumes KWU’s relationship with the Thunder, after the university served as an intermission sponsor during the 2021-22 campaign.

“The Wichita Thunder have been a great partner in past years,” said Brad Salois, KWU’s director of marketing and communications. “We are excited to partner with them once again to help share the message of KWU, and we wish them the best of luck as they pursue the Kelly Cup!”

In the new agreement, KWU will also receive an agreed-upon number of tickets each year for distribution to students.

The Thunder open their season Friday, Oct. 20, at home against Kansas City.

For more information on the Wichita Thunder, visit www.wichitathunder.com.