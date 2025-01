Kansas Wesleyan will recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20 with a special event in Sams Chapel. University trustee Kirk Holt will be the keynote speaker and Rise Up! and the Wesleyan Chorale will perform. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. and all are welcome.

The university will be closed in observance of the day and will reopen with regular hours Tuesday, Jan. 21.